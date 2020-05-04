Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $23.78 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,768 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $23,779,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.89.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $9.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $425.18. 4,406,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,866,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.89 and its 200 day moving average is $339.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

