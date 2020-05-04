Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $37.91 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 122,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,908,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,203. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $346.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.80 and its 200-day moving average is $312.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

