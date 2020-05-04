Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 286,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,090,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.0% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.28.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,881. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $270.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

