Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 582,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $38,776,000. CVS Health comprises 1.0% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in CVS Health by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,259 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 52,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 252,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $59.57. 312,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,001,602. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Cfra boosted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

