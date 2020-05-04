Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $23.50 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 425,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra raised TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.01. 268,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,210,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

