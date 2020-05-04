Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $38.73 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 420,627 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,732,000. American Express makes up about 1.0% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of American Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.47. 2,153,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,100,772. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.93. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

