Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $53.61 Million Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154,649 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,609,000. Adobe comprises approximately 1.4% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.57 on Monday, hitting $346.41. 846,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,220. The company has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.86. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

