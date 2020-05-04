Zilla Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Zilla token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $248,298.64 and approximately $8,499.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilla has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.81 or 0.02306232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00193017 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00064911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilla is zla.io.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

