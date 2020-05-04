Zipper Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Zipper token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, DigiFinex and IDCM. Zipper has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $455,240.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031290 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000522 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Zipper

ZIP is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx, FCoin and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

