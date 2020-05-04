Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Zoetis worth $31,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,233 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,842,000 after buying an additional 293,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,162,000 after buying an additional 407,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after buying an additional 1,392,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,762,000 after buying an additional 205,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $127.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,831. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

