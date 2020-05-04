Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZSAN. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Zosano Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zosano Pharma from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 24,431 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZSAN stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Zosano Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

