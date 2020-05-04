ZUM TOKEN 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $189,806.34 and approximately $9.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00692994 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,856,206,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,856,206,793 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

