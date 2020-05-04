ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $162,093.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

