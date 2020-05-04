Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

ZNGA traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.43. 8,781,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,949,010. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.75, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $406,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 616,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $85,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 721,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,144,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,704 shares of company stock worth $3,778,890 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Zynga by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

