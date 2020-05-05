-$0.03 EPS Expected for ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings. ANGI Homeservices posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ANGI Homeservices.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 401,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,988.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,149,681 shares of company stock valued at $7,733,944. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,468,000 after buying an additional 6,335,238 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,149,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth about $21,618,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,346,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,282,000 after buying an additional 1,589,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after buying an additional 782,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16 and a beta of 1.87. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.