-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.43. iRobot posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.82%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRBT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.11.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1,269.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in iRobot by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.00. 639,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,798. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.68. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

