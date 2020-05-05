$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Veeco Instruments posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VECO. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.03. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,309,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 247,901 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,236,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after buying an additional 368,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 55,922 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 454,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 73,076 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.