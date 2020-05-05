$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.17. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. First Analysis downgraded MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in MiX Telematics by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 52,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MiX Telematics by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

