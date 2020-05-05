-$0.15 EPS Expected for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Potlatchdeltic reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $88,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $297,589.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Potlatchdeltic by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. 13,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,706. Potlatchdeltic has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 1.35.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

