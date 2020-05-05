$0.22 EPS Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Repligen reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

RGEN stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.52. The stock had a trading volume of 342,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,793. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $123.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $413,468.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,292.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 2,688 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $295,653.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,692.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,701 shares of company stock worth $6,879,409. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.