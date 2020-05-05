-$0.25 EPS Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Express reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Express had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $606.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 33,299 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Express by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Express by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Express stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. 67,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,451. Express has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

