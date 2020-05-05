$0.50 EPS Expected for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.90. Zions Bancorporation NA posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation NA.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

ZION stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.67. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,792,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

