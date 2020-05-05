$0.64 EPS Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Pfizer posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.51. 22,782,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,211,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $208.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

