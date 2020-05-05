$0.70 EPS Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Home Bancorp reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.47). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.36 million.

HBCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Maraist acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist acquired 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $319,263. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

HBCP opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $228.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

