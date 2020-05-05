-$0.75 EPS Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 383.36%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 5,938 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $132,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $147,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,237,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,992 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

