$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.82. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

BFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

BFS stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.72. 8,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. The company has a market cap of $757.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

