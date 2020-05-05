0Chain Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One 0Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $3,563.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000100 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

