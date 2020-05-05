0x Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.34 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. 0x has a total market cap of $134.50 million and approximately $25.34 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0x has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, Kucoin and ZB.COM.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.96 or 0.02301238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00188293 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00068082 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000178 BTC.

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,985,067 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Crex24, GOPAX, Gate.io, Independent Reserve, Huobi, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, BitMart, Gatecoin, DigiFinex, Bitbns, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, Iquant, Ethfinex, AirSwap, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Coinone, Cobinhood, HitBTC, BitBay, Radar Relay, Zebpay, IDEX, ZB.COM, Binance, Bithumb, ABCC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Hotbit, C2CX, Upbit, FCoin, OKEx, Bittrex, Fatbtc, CoinTiger, DDEX, Mercatox, Poloniex, Bilaxy and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

