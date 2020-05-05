$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will post sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

RPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RPM International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 479.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.41. RPM International has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $77.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

