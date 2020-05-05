10,114 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,316. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

