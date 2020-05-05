101,825 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,655,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.0% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.58. 31,104,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,007,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

