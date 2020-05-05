$121.62 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report $121.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.50 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $129.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $494.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $456.20 million to $543.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $488.95 million, with estimates ranging from $449.20 million to $515.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

