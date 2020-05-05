12,242 Shares in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $131,668,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,317,000 after buying an additional 1,116,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Leidos by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after buying an additional 439,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,870,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.87. The stock had a trading volume of 92,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,724. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

