$135.67 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will announce sales of $135.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.27 million and the highest is $140.65 million. Stratasys reported sales of $155.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $572.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.74 million to $610.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $629.87 million, with estimates ranging from $603.24 million to $680.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SSYS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of SSYS opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $900.17 million, a PE ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,183,000 after buying an additional 659,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,918,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 201,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,001,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,262,000 after acquiring an additional 141,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

