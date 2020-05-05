140,311 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,665,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,693. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Edward Jones upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $239,007.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 32,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Insiders bought a total of 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

