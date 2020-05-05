$142.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to post sales of $142.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.80 million and the highest is $146.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $156.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $574.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $559.50 million to $590.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $589.60 million, with estimates ranging from $572.20 million to $607.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CATY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

