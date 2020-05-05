159,661 Shares in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 159,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Rapid7 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.08. 9,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,404. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29. Rapid7 Inc has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,610,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,342,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,826. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

