1,612,083 Shares in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Purchased by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,612,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,363,000. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.60% of Maxim Integrated Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,401,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXIM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.76. 114,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,433. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.05.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $131,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,415 shares of company stock valued at $981,781 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

