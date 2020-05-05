1,664,304 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Acquired by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,664,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,177,000. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.27% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. State Street Corp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after buying an additional 223,856 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,547,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,595,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,973,000 after buying an additional 974,282 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,438,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,657,000 after buying an additional 507,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,423,000 after buying an additional 95,757 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average of $74.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $91.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

