167,387 Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 167,387 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Insight Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $181,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,341. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

