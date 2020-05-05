17,074 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.09. 2,265,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,675. The company has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.49. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Insiders have sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

