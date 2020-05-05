192,192 Shares in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 192,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Banner as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Banner by 2,257.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANR traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,227. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

