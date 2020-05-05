193,487 Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Bought by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 193,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,000. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned 2.29% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 110.8% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWC stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $75.43. The company had a trading volume of 38,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

