19,890 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 560,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,707,000 after acquiring an additional 85,341 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.1% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 267,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 28,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average of $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CL King cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

