$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) to announce $2.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $7.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut WEC Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.10.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

