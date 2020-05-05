213,165 Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 213,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,403,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Seagate Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 64.3% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 803.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,280,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $235,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,234. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.10. 325,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,234. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

