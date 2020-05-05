25,374 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,233,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,741,000 after acquiring an additional 309,138 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,653,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 33,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

OMC stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,393. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

