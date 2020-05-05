258,592 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 258,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,973,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,606,641,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.28. 186,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,247,014. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens cut their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

