2,784,301 Shares in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,784,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,266,000. Prudential PLC owned about 0.97% of Iron Mountain as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.54. 3,748,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561,804. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.6185 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.