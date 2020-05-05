281,300 Shares in BP plc (NYSE:BP) Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 281,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,000. BP makes up about 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,562,210,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in BP by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,906 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in BP by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,803 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,075,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,251,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. 13,549,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,951,646. The stock has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

BP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

